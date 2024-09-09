Skeletal remains found in Two Rivers

TWO RIVERS (NBC 26) — According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office a deer hunter found human skeletal remains on private property in the town of Two Rivers on Saturday. The Sheriff's Office is now investigating the discovery of the remains and trying to determine the race, sex and age of the remains.

Sheriff Dan Hartwig writes in a news release sent Sunday evening "Determining the identity will be a lengthy process."

Hartwig also said they are unable to confirm whether the remains discovered over the weekend are related to the case of still-missing child Elijah Vue, who disappeared in February.

