Sixteenth Street breaks ground on south side clinic expansion

MILWAUKEE — A groundbreaking ceremony Tuesday celebrated an extension to the Sixteenth Street Community Health Centers on Milwaukee’s south side.

The clinic at 1032 South Cesar E Chavez Drive is planning a $9 million expansion with a new pharmacy, substance abuse services, and wellness classes.

The adjoining property will be demolished to make space for the new building. The expansion will be three stories and roughly 21,000 square feet. The center is also working on parking plans.

A press release from the center said 45,000 people rely on Sixteenth Street across their eight locations in Southeastern Wisconsin. This expansion is estimated to add an additional 32,000 patient visits each year, especially for Milwaukee’s south side.

Maria Herrera has gone to the clinic on Cesar Chavez for over 10 years. She said her grandmother went there, and now, her children do too.

“This is big to me because it’s one-stop. You come here for a doctor and if you need medicine, you just have to go over to the right side,” Herrera explained. "Wherever they build a pharmacy is better because you have Hispanic and elderly that won’t have to walk so far.”

Along with a pharmacy, the expansion will offer additional mental health resources, including substance abuse disorder services and integrated mental health services.

Dozens gathered to celebrate the expansion, including County Executive David Crowley.

"With this expansion, those who come to see their doctor can immediately walk over to the pharmacy to pick up their prescription, and begin their treatment or their care right away,” Crowley said.

At the ceremony, Froedert Health also gifted the clinic $4.7 million to complete the project.

The center plans to open in the fall of 2024. For more information, you can visit their website.

