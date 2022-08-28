Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Six-year-old drowns in Caledonia

caledonia pd.jpg
Caledonia Police Facebook
caledonia pd.jpg
Posted at 10:36 PM, Aug 27, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-27 23:36:26-04

The Caledonia Police Department provided a sad update regarding a drowning in the village on Saturday evening.

Police were dispatched to Bear Paw Beach just before 6 p.m. on Saturday for a report of a possible drowning. Upon arrival, emergency responders learned that a six-year-old girl was under water for an undetermined amount of time.

The Caledonia Fire Department attempted life-saving efforts before the victim was taken to a local hospital where she was later pronounced dead.

This incident is an ongoing investigation.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards