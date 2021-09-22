Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Six Wisconsin men arrested in sex trafficking demand suppression operation

items.[0].image.alt
AP
This photo provided by the Los Angeles Police Department shows a pair of handcuffs and a key. (Los Angeles Police Department via AP)
Handcuffs
Posted at 9:30 AM, Sep 22, 2021
and last updated 2021-09-22 10:30:11-04

Officials with the Sheboygan County Sheriff's Office say they participated in a multi-agency sex trafficking demand suppression operation that ended in seven arrests.

Six adult men from five different Wisconsin counties and one from a different state were arrested and referred to the District Attorney’s Office for charges that include Pandering, Solicitation of Prostitutes and Operating Under the Influence.

The SCSO assisted the Elkhart Lake Police Department, Kohler Police Department, Plymouth Police Department, Sheboygan Police Department, Sheboygan Falls Police Department, Wisconsin State Patrol, and the Wisconsin Department of Justice-Division of Criminal Investigations in the operation.

The intent of the operation is to be proactive in addressing human trafficking in the community.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on your Roku device