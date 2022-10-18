Six teens sent to Milwaukee burn center following homecoming bonfire explosion in Pulaski

MILWAUKEE — A celebratory bonfire in Pulaski following the homecoming football game on Friday left dozens injured.

The Shawano County Sheriff's Office says between 30 and 40 people were injured after the bonfire exploded. Seventeen of those people were taken to local hospitals, and six teens were then transferred to the Ascension Columbia St. Mary's Burn Center in Milwaukee.

"Our priority is to figure out what happened with this tragic event, why this fire obviously got out of hand," said Lt. Chris Madle with the Shawano County Sheriff's Office. "There's kids that are pretty critically injured from this instance."

Lily Koellner, a Brookfield Central graduate, was one of the many injured. According to a GoFundMe for her and her family, she was up at the bonfire hanging out with friends.

The GoFundMe says Koellner was taken to UW Health Burn and Wound Center in Madison. She's being treated for third-degree burns on her legs and burns on her face and hands.

Many of the GoFundMe pages set up for victims say a container of diesel and gasoline was thrown on the fire by some kids.

"At this point, it's just a game of identifying who was there, who wasn't there, what they can tell us, statements, videos, anything like that," said Lt. Madle.

The Sheriff's Office is asking anyone with any information to contact them.

Here is a list of the fundraiser set up for victims:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip