Six-story abstract mural is the latest addition to the Milwaukee skyline

MILWAUKEE — A six-story abstract mural is the latest addition to Milwaukee's skyline.

Local artist Dave Watkins' work adds a pop of color. The mural is located at River Place Loft, which features Watkins' six-story abstract murals.

Developer Peter Moede commissioned the mural on the West Side of the "Finishing House." The colorful mural faces the newly completed fourth phase building of the former tannery complex called the "Power House."

It took nine days for the mural's completion over a span of three weeks, using exterior latex and spray paints.

According to a news release, the mural contains a prominent use of oranges, and cream tones representing the the distinctive Cream City Brick. Vibrant color fields add a dynamic and contemporary touch to the urban landscape, breathing life into an otherwise bland concrete block stair tower.

"The vertical lines pay homage to the neighboring structures and symbolize the growth of Milwaukee's ever-changing skyline," a press release explains. "At a little over 2,200 sq ft and three-sided, it promises to catch the attention of both residents and river travelers alike."

The press release describes Dave Watkins as "an abstract painter from Milwaukee’s Bay View neighborhood. Known for his use of bold color fields and detailed linework. Dave’s work is influenced by the urban city around him—a passing boxcar covered in tags, the many layers of paint on a city wall. Dave’s style creates movement and energy through the use of gestural marks, brushstrokes and color. When he isn't painting in his art studio, Dave enjoys spending time with his lovely wife, kids and countless enchiladas."

