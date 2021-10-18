Six injured in Racine shooting Sunday night, police say

RACINE, Wis. — Six people were shot in Racine Sunday night, police say.

It happened just after 11 p.m. Sunday near Yout and Carter Streets. Police were called to the area for "a large gathering of people being loud and reckless," according to a news release.

As officers arrived, the news release says they heard "numerous" gunshots, and began giving first aid to those injured.

In total, police say six people were shot. All of them are expected to survive.

Police did not say if there are any suspects in custody at this time.

Anyone with information on this shooting is urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635- 7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app.

