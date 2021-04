The company that owns Six Flags is reopening its theme parks and waterparks - including Six Flags Great America in Gurnee, Illinois, which reopens next week.

The Six Flags in Chicagoland is set to reopen to the public on April 24, with the Hurricane Harbor waterpark on May 29.

The company says it has prepared an extensive safety plan to keep guests safe, developed with epidemiologists, that "meets or exceeds" federal, state, and local guidelines.

Click here for more information.

