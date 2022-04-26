Sip & Purr Cat Cafe in Milwaukee rescue 25 cats from Qatar

MILWAUKEE — After months of hard work, Sip & Purr Cat Cafe in Milwaukee has successfully helped 25 at-risk cats complete their journey from Doha, Qatar to the United States.

Sip & Purr said all the cats had no future in Qatar.

"There are no government shelters or rescues in Qatar, very little community support for animal rescue, and animal adoption is extremely rare," Sip & Purr said in a Facebook post. "For the cats we accept into our International Scholarship Adoption Program, Sip & Purr is the end of the line for these cats. All resources to find them homes abroad have been exhausted."

"Some of these cats have been waiting for years to find a home or travel to the U.S.," Sip & Purr said on Facebook. "We can never thank their foster homes in Qatar for never giving up on them. It took awhile, but their journey is just starting!"

Local foster parents will be taking in the cats until they are ready to transition to the cafe.

Sip & Purr Cat Cafe thanked the many people who made the rescue possible. Check out the full post below:

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip