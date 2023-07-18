Sinkhole closes stretch of Hank Aaron Trail near Pettit Center

WEST ALLIS, Wis. — With temperatures in the mid-70s on Monday, it was the perfect day to head out for a ride or walk on the Hank Aaron Trail.

But many trail users were unaware of a hidden danger near 76th Street. What may look like just a pothole or broken asphalt to a cyclist or jogger passing by is actually a sinkhole.

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the sinkhole was found on Friday and implemented an immediate closure of the trail between 76th and 89th streets, along the state fairgrounds and behind the Pettit Center.

While the part of the hole visible on the surface may not seem like much, the DNR says it's what's underneath that matters.

In a press release the department said, "Upon staff inspection, it was determined that the hole extends multiple feet below the paved surface, creating an unsupported void beneath the asphalt layer and posing a safety concern for both trail integrity and trail users."

Jack Monagle was riding his bike eastbound on the trail. He had no idea there was an issue before getting to 76th Street where he was met with a bright yellow fence and signage.

"I had no clue," Monagle said of the trail closure and the reason for it. "I think it makes sense the trail is closing now. And I hope they put a sign down there because I don't want to fall in a sinkhole."

But a sign and a fence had been put up at the other end of the closure at 89th. However, they were torn down, and thrown to the side of the trail, making it easy for trail users to miss.

"Somebody could get really hurt. It's a sinkhole. You can't mess around," Monagle said.

Although people heading westbound did have the benefit of the warning, nearly everyone we saw ignored the sign and the fence and continued on the trail.

The DNR said the "portion of the trail will require excavation and replacement before further use."

It's unclear how long repairs will take, but the DNR is planning emergency repairs as soon as possible. Updates on the trail can be found by clicking here.

