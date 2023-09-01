Simmons Island Beach House set to reopen after sitting empty for decades

KENOSHA, Wis. — Kenosha’s Angela Preston has spent the past several months trying to find ways to return a historic Kenosha landmark back to its glory.

Simmons Island Beach House, built in 1934, is nearing its long-awaited return, complete with a concessions stand, retail space, beach rentals, and a beer garden.

The beer garden could open within the next couple of weeks, according to Preston.

“We have been approved to have a beer garden put down on the south side of the building that will have a live music stage,” said Preston, operations manager of the beach house. “We hope to have it open soon.”

TMJ4

The Simmons Island Beach House sat empty for decades. It was last used as a lifeguard station in the 1990s.

“I think it’s a really good idea because it’s been vacant for a very long time,” Kenosha’s Alicia Cattoni said. “And since it’s been unusable, it’s nice to know someone is going to do something fun for the community and also for tourists.”

The renovated beach house will also serve as a new hub for Lakeside Pedal Tours.

The open-air pedal trolley will shuttle beachgoers back and forth from Kenosha’s nearby downtown parking structure. The goal is to alleviate some of the ongoing parking problems at the beach.

TMJ4

“It will be running to the parking structure every half an hour,” Preston said. “You can put all your belongings -- your cooler, your kids -- and ride from the parking structure instead of having to take a hike down the hill.”

A trip inside the beach house brings back decades of charm and nostalgia.

Preston is attempting to contact former lifeguards, who have a designated wall inside of the beach house with all their signatures.

A free drink is waiting for them once the beer garden opens, according to Preston.

“They have old memories, childhood memories, of coming down here,” Preston said. “Everyone is excited.”

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip