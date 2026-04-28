Silver Alert: Police searching for missing man

WAUSAU — A Silver Alert has been issued for 92-year-old Harold Peterson.
Wausau police say Peterson was last seen leaving his home Monday night around 9 p.m.
Peterson was taking his son to Aspirus Wausau Hospital but police say he never returned home.
Peterson is 5'11", 175 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, glasses, and a baseball cap.
Wausau police believe Peterson is in a 2014 grey Buick Encore with Wisconsin license plate ADJ-3419.
If you see Peterson, you are asked to call the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.
Let's talk:
Hey there! At TMJ4 News, we're all about listening to our audience and tackling the stuff that really matters to you. Got a story idea, tip, or just want to chat about this piece? Hit us up using the form below. For more ways to get in touch, head over to tmj4.com/tips.
It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.
Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.