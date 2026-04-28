Silver Alert: Police searching for missing man

WAUSAU — A Silver Alert has been issued for 92-year-old Harold Peterson.

Wausau police say Peterson was last seen leaving his home Monday night around 9 p.m.

Peterson was taking his son to Aspirus Wausau Hospital but police say he never returned home.

Peterson is 5'11", 175 lbs., and was last seen wearing a blue jacket, glasses, and a baseball cap.

Wausau police believe Peterson is in a 2014 grey Buick Encore with Wisconsin license plate ADJ-3419.

Wausau Police Department

If you see Peterson, you are asked to call the Wausau Police Department at 715-261-7800.

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