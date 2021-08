MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert has been issued for 61-year-old David Ray Nelson of Milwaukee on Sunday night.

He is missing from the area of N. 92nd and Thurston.

Nelson was last seen on foot wearing a red t-shirt, blue jeans and red/blue shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7401.

