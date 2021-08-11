Silver Alert issued for missing Oak Creek man

OAK CREEK — The City of Oak Creek Police Department is searching for a missing vulnerable man from Oak Creek.

Gerald Vanden-Branden, 69, was last seen August 10 at 11:15 p.m. It was discovered that he left an assisted living facility on Willow Drive. He left on foot, and family say they have not seen or heard from him.

Police say search efforts over the past few hours have been unsuccessful.

Vanden-Branden is believed to have dementia or some other cognitive impairment. He does have medical issues that need monitoring.

He is 5'11", weighs 215 lbs., has blue eyes and brown hair. It's unknown what he was last wearing.

If you have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call the City of Oak Creek Police Department at (414) 762-8200.

