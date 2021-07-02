Silver Alert issued for missing Menomonee Falls man

MENOMONEE FALLS — A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Menomonee Falls man who is believed to have dementia or another cognitive impairment.

Richard Scopline, 84, was last seen leaving his home on Countryside Drive at 5:45 a.m. Friday. He was driving to an unknown destination.

Scopline drives a 2018 gray Toyota Camry with Wisconsin license plates with the number 752EXH.

He is dependent on his wife's care, and he may not know how to get back home. He has no cell phone with him.

Scopline is 5'11", has blue eyes and gray short hair. He also has difficulty walking.

He was last seen wearing a blue checkered short sleeved button up shirt, nay blue t-shirt and tan pants.

If you see Scopline or have any information on his whereabouts you're asked to call the Menomonee Falls Police Department at (262) 532-8700.

