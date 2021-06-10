Silver Alert issued for missing man, 78, of Marquette County

OXFORD — Officials say Dale Myers, 78, of Marquette County was last seen outside of his home on Elk Avenue in Oxford on June 8 around 5 p.m. He was wearing plaid pajama bottoms and a white t-shirt. He's believed to suffer from dementia or another cognitive impairment.

It's believed that he left his home in his vehicle with his 12-year-old English black lab. He drives a 2019 Honda Ridgeline with WI registration GY3385, but his daughter says the plate number could actually be WI registration 300LKJ.

His family says Myers has recently gotten lost while driving the Wisconsin Dells area. He likes to go to fast food restaurants like Arby's in Westfield, and Culver's in Portage and Wisconsin Dells. Family says he lost both his son and wife, and is lonely. He has family in the Milwaukee and Grand Marsh areas.

Myers stands at 5'6"tall, weighs 150 lbs., has blue eyes and blonde/gray short hair. He also walks with a cane.

Anyone with any information on Myers' whereabouts is asked to call Marquette County Sheriff's Office at (608) 297-2115.

