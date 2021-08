MILWAUKEE — A Silver Alert was issued in Milwaukee County for missing Jeffrey Lockwood, 63, last seen at the Amtrak station in downtown Milwaukee Saturday afternoon.

The Wisconsin DOJ says Lockwood is missing on foot, last seen wearing a gray Tractor Supply baseball hat, long sleeve turquoise button-up shirt, blue jeans, and brown boots.

He was last seen at the Amtrak station at 433 W. St. Paul Ave.

Anyone with information is asked to call Milwaukee Police Department at 414-935-7401.

