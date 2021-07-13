Silver Alert issued for missing Greenfield man

A Silver Alert was issued in Milwaukee County for missing Nikolaos Mavroulis, 65 years old.

He is missing on foot. He was last seen wearing a gray t-shirt that has a red stripe across his chest, beige shorts, brown sandals and is wearing a watch. He is carrying a blue backpack and had a green lunch box, according to the DOJ.

He is missing from S. 48th St and W. Edgerton Ave. in Greenfield. He was last seen at 9:30 a.m. Monday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Greendale Police Department at 414-423-2121.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip