Silver Alert issued for missing Black River Falls woman

A Silver Alert has been issued for missing 74-year old Janet Anderson.

Officials say Anderson suffers from dementia and hasn't been heard from since Friday, April 23 between 8 a.m. and 9 a.m.

She's missing from Plantation Road, Black River Falls, WI.

She left home in her vehicle and over the phone, she stated she was going to Hospital in Eau Claire, though she never made it and hasn't been heard from since.

Anderson drives a 2016 red Chevrolet Equinox with a Wisconsin license plate 512TLJ.

It is unknown what she was wearing last but it is believed she may be wearing a sweat shirt, sweat pants and a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Jackson County Sheriff's Office at (715) 284-5357 Ext. 180.

