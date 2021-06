A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 89-year-old man who was last seen in Phelps.

The Vilas County Sheriff's Office said Fred Murphy left his home in Phelps to pick up a pizza in Iron River on June 6. Murphy never made it to Iron River, officials say.

Murphy drives a blue Ford F150 with a Wisconsin license plate 192851. Murphy's dog, a chocolate lab named Spud, was with him.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Vilas County Sheriff's Office at (715) 479-4441.

