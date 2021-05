A Silver Alert was issued for missing Mary Jane Vossekuil, 65, last seen at West Hopkins Street in Milwaukee on Thursday.

Authorities believe she is on foot. She was last seen wearing a red-hooded sweatshirt with two white stripes on the sleeves, blue jeans and multi-colored jeans.

If you know where she is, call MPD at 414-935-7405.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip