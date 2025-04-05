Signs of summer: Six Flags Great America 2025 season starts April 18

GURNEE, Ill — Six Flags Great America has announced that its 49th year of summer fun will begin Friday, April 18.

The 2025 season will offer fun for the whole family, including a ‘Summerbration’ filled with immersive events, record-breaking thrill rides, and more!

New this summer, Wrath of Rakshasa, a 180-foot dive coaster, will hang its riders over the edge before making a 171-foot drop at a 96-degree angle. The ride will feature floorless seating and take guests through five inversions, the most seen on a dive coaster, while reaching speeds of 67 mph. For more information on Wrath of Rakshasa and its opening, check out the park on Facebook.

This season's ‘Summerbration’ will feature events throughout the summer.

July 3rd through the 5th, the park will celebrate ‘Star-Spangled Nights.’ Each night, weather permitting, the sky will be lit up with a massive firework display. Other traditional summer festivities will also be offered to guests.

Featuring an all-new nighttime parade, ‘Great American Nights’ will be from July 12 until Aug. 3. The fun will start once the sun sets with live music, specialty food and drinks, and a fireworks display every Saturday night.

Viva La Fiesta, set for Aug. 16, 17, 23, and 24, will celebrate cultures from around Latin America. The vibrant celebration will come to Six Flags Great America during Viva Le Fiesta, offering guests traditional live music, dancing, and food. The event will feature limited-time entertainment, interactive games, and activities throughout Tometown Square.

The fun does not stop this summer; Six Flags Great America also has a variety of events scheduled for this fall.

Oktoberfest at Six Flags Great America will be celebrated from Sept. 13 until Nov. 2. Guests will enjoy craft and seasonal brews complemented with a menu of German-inspired cuisine.

The fan favorite ‘Fright Fest’ will come to the park on Sept. 13 and will run until Nov. 2. ‘Fright Fest’ will offer park-goers high-intensity frights such as haunted houses, scare zones, and spooky live shows.

Fun for the whole family, ‘Kids Boo Fest,’ will run from Sept. 13 to Nov. 2. The not so spooky day time fun will feature photo stations, a pint-sized maze, a trick or treat trail, and more.

Six Flags Great America will open for the season on Friday, April 18, and will be open select days and weekends with daily operation starting May 20. For more information on Six Flags Great America’s 2025 season, check out their website.

