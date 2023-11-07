Sign for Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay vandalized after Brewers skipper leaves for Cubs

The sign for Craig Counsell Park in Whitefish Bay was defaced with a profanity overnight after news broke that the former Brewers skipper was leaving to manage the rival Chicago Cubs.

A three-letter profanity was added to the sign with spray paint overnight. TMJ4 News is choosing to share only the edited image.

TMJ4

The news that Milwaukee Brewers manager Craig Counsell is trading in Brew City for the Windy City was a move not many people saw coming.

“When I heard the news, I thought it was a joke in all honesty,” said Art Debaere, owner of Champions Sports Bar in Kenosha.

TMJ4 stopped by his bar to talk to Brewers and Cubs fans about the shocking announcement.

The Cubs are certainly paying. Counsell’s new contract has a price tag of over $40 million, now making him the highest-paid manager in the league.

But money isn't everything for fans like Clint Truax. It’s also about loyalty.

“I'll be there the first time they're playing the Cubs so I can boo him,” Truax told TMJ4.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip