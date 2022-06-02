Shuttle service available for all nine days of Summerfest

MILWAUKEE — Summerfest will once again offer a shuttle service to and from the festival, thanks to a partnership with the Milwaukee County Transit System.

Festival attendees will be able to take a shuttle during all 9-days of Summerfest, with tickets available in advance.

Summerfest is urging people to purchase tickets ahead of time to reserve a seat, as there's a chance that it sells out. Tickets are $15 for roundtrip service.

According to Summerfest, there will be five routes available which will run continuously daily starting at 5 p.m. The routes will pick up and drop off riders at the following locations:

Milwaukee/College Avenue Park and Ride (I-43/I-94/County ZZ/College Avenue)

Milwaukee/Holt Avenue Park and Ride (I-94/I-43/US 41/Holt Avenue)

Hales Corners Park and Ride (I-43/I-894/WIS 100)

West Allis Park and Ride (State Fair Grounds – I-94/76 th Street)

Street) Wauwatosa Park and Ride (US 45/Watertown Plank Road)

“Our fans have asked for bus shuttle service, and we are happy to be able to provide and subsidize this convenient option again this year for the community,” said Don Smiley, President and CEO of Milwaukee World Festival, Inc.

When you purchase a ticket online, you will have to show a barcode to the bus driver before boarding. You will then receive a wristband, which you will be required to show when boarding the bus to head back home after the festival.

To purchase tickets, click here.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip