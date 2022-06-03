Shrekfest to take over Humboldt Park in the 'Kingdom of Milwaukee' this September

MILWAUKEE — No plans Labor Day Weekend? We're ogrejoyed to share Shrekfest will take over Humboldt Park "in the Kingdom of Milwaukee in the land of Wisconsin" on Saturday, Sept. 3.

Shrekfest is an annual free festival that celebrates self-love and counterculture, according to the festival's website.

the3gi.com/shrekfest

There will be live music between events like onion eating and roar contests (a fierce competition.) There will also be an arts and crafts table where you can draw Shrek fan-art or try out specially themed crafts.

And of course, it wouldn't be Shrekfest without a costume contest. The festival urges people to dress up as your favorite unusual character featured throughout the franchise.

Near the end of the festival, everyone will gather for a screening of...you guessed it, Shrek!

Shrekfest will be outdoors rain or shine.

"We don't mind a little mud, in fact, we welcome it," the website says.

Oh, and you're guaranteed to hear plenty renditions of Smash Mouth's "All Star."

The event runs 3 p.m. to 9 p.m.

Click here for all the Shrek-tacular details.

