Shrekfest 2023 returns with eccentric costumes, live music and movie-themed games

MILWAUKEE — Shrekfest 2023 now has a date.

Organizers announced the eccentric festival is back in Milwaukee, set to be held 3-9 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 2, according to their website.

They said they will provide more details, but according to their website, Shrekfest "is the ultimate celebration of love, laughter, and everyone's favorite green ogre. Held annually by 3GI Industries, this free, all-ages event takes place on September 2nd at Humboldt Park in Milwaukee, WI. With thrilling games, electrifying live music, and a captivating movie screening, Shrekfest promises an unforgettable experience for all. Rain or shine, join us in the Kingdom of Milwaukee, armed with blankets, chairs, and plenty of onions. Get ready to dive into the swamp and immerse yourself in the extraordinary world of Shrekfest!"

During Shrekfest 2022, there was live music between events like onion eating and roar contests (a fierce competition.) There will also be an arts and crafts table where you can draw Shrek fan-art or try out specially themed crafts.

And of course, it wouldn't be Shrekfest without a costume contest. The festival urges people to dress up as your favorite unusual character featured throughout the franchise.

