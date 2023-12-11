Shrek the Musical coming to Marcus Performing Arts Center

A silver screen classic will be taking the stage in Milwaukee — Shrek the Musical will be coming to Marcus Performing Arts Center next year.

Based on the hit DreamWorks animated film, this stage musical includes all your favorite characters, including Donkey and Princess Fiona. The cast includes Nicholas Hambruch as Shrek and Timmy Lewis as Lord Farquaad.

The play and music were written by David Lindsay-Abaire and Jeanine Tesori, respectively. Shrek the Musical originally opened on broadway in 2008, but Tesori and Lindsay-Abaire say they've given the production a major refresh.

"We wanted to make a show that families could come to, to laugh and be moved. Something that would create a memory, because everybody has felt like an ogre now and then," says Tesori.

"It's joyful and funny and feels beatufully hand-crafted in a way that really brings out the things we first feel in love with — the heart and wonder and humor of the story" Lindsay-Abaire adds.

Performances will take place Friday, March 22nd at 7:30PM and on Saturday, March 23rd at 2:00PM. Tickets go on sale December 15th at noon. For more ticketing information, follow this link.

