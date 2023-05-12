Watch Now
Shots fired on I-41/US-45 at Bluemound Road; no injuries reported

Sal Sendik
Posted at 3:19 PM, May 12, 2023
and last updated 2023-05-12 16:26:06-04

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating reports of shots fired on southbound US-45 at Bluemound Road.

No injuries were reported. The sheriff's office says the suspect's vehicle took the Zoo Interchange eastbound.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Watertown Plank Road.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

