Shots fired on I-41/US-45 at Bluemound Road; no injuries reported

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO) is investigating reports of shots fired on southbound US-45 at Bluemound Road.

No injuries were reported. The sheriff's office says the suspect's vehicle took the Zoo Interchange eastbound.

Southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Watertown Plank Road.

INCIDENT ALERT: MCSO is investigating reports of shots fired (no reported injuries) on SB US-45 @ Bluemound Road. Suspect's vehicle took the Zoo I-change EB. Southbound traffic is being diverted off the freeway at Watertown Plank Rd to allow for an evidence search of the area. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) May 12, 2023

This is a developing story and will be updated.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip