Shots fired on freeway: Highway 175 southbound at Lloyd closed

No injuries were reported, however, a car was struck and damaged.
Sal Sendik
Posted at 6:47 PM, Mar 14, 2023
MILWAUKEE — Highway 175 southbound at Lloyd is closed due to a reported shooting near the location, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

No injuries were reported, however, a car was struck and damaged.

Deputies are searching for related evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

