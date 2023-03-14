Shots fired on freeway: Highway 175 southbound at Lloyd closed

MILWAUKEE — Highway 175 southbound at Lloyd is closed due to a reported shooting near the location, the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said.

No injuries were reported, however, a car was struck and damaged.

Deputies are searching for related evidence.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

INCIDENT ALERT: A full freeway closure is underway on STH 175 southbound @ Lloyd to investigate a reported shooting at/near that location, and search for related evidence. No injuries were reported, but a vehicle was struck and damaged. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) March 14, 2023

