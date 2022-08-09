Shots fired investigation leads to death investigation in Jefferson County

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's working a death investigation following a shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to a residence in the Town of Summer around 12:14 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found an individual walking away from the home.

The individual matched the description of a suspect and was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said now it's conducting a death investigation at the scene, but did not share details on the suspect or the victim.

Officials said there's no other information available at this time.

