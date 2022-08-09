Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shots fired investigation leads to death investigation in Jefferson County

Generic: Day Police Lights
Michael Woodward/WTKR
File: Police Lights
Generic: Day Police Lights
Posted at 8:10 AM, Aug 09, 2022
and last updated 2022-08-09 09:10:34-04

JEFFERSON COUNTY — The Jefferson County Sheriff's Office said it's working a death investigation following a shots fired incident early Tuesday morning.

Officials responded to a residence in the Town of Summer around 12:14 a.m. for reports of shots fired. When deputies arrived, they found an individual walking away from the home.

The individual matched the description of a suspect and was taken into custody.

The sheriff's office said now it's conducting a death investigation at the scene, but did not share details on the suspect or the victim.

Officials said there's no other information available at this time.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

PMA_nominate_480x360.png

We need your nominations for the 2022 Positively Milwaukee Awards