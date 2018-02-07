Shots fired into West Allis home overnight

WEST ALLIS – West Allis police have confirmed that shots were fired into a West Allis home overnight.

West Allis Police tell TODAY’S TMJ4 they were called to a home near the corner of National Avenue and 109th Street around 1 a.m. after they received reports of shots fired in that area.

Right now, police say there are known injuries.

Officers and detectives are still at the scene investigating the incident. Police say more information will be released once it is confirmed and determined that it will not hamper their investigation.

Stay with TODAY’S TMJ4 for further updates on this developing story.

