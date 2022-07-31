Shots fired into St. Joseph's Hospital, no injuries reported

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said it's investigating after bullets went into St. Joseph's Hospital Saturday night.

Officials said they were called to 48th and Chambers shortly after 10 p.m. for reports of shots fired.

When police responded, they found that two bullets had gone into the hospital. One went into an occupied patient's room.

No one was injured as a result of the incident, and police are still investigating the circumstances that led to the shots fired. However, officials said there's no evidence to suggest St. Joseph's Hospital was the target of the incident.

Now, police are seeking unknown suspects and asking anyone with information to contact police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS.

