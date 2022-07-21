Shots fired incident leads to pursuit, two arrested

MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee Police Department said two people are in custody after a shots fired incident led to a police pursuit Wednesday night.

The shots fired incident happened around 7:35 p.m. near 62nd and Sheridan. Police said several homes were struck by bullets but no one was injured.

A short while later, MPD officers saw the suspect vehicle in the shots fired incident and initiated a pursuit. Officials said the driver refused to stop and a pursuit began.

The pursuit ended near Fond Du Lac and Melvina when police took two suspects into custody.

Milwaukee police said the circumstances that led to the shots fired incident are under investigation, and charges are expected to be referred to the District Attorney's Office in the coming days.

