Shots fired between vehicles near Sherman and Hope, Milwaukee police say

MILWAUKEE — A person armed with a weapon in a vehicle opened fire on people inside another vehicle in Milwaukee Tuesday morning, according to police.

According to a statement from Milwaukee police, the shots fired incident happened around 7:30 a.m. near Sherman and Hope.

The suspect in a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle, according to police. The drivers of both vehicles then drove off. Police say no one was hit by gunfire.

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shots fired incident that occurred on Tuesday, May 30, 2023, at approximately 7:30 a.m., on the 4200 block of N. Sherman Boulevard. The suspect in a vehicle fired shots at another vehicle. Both vehicles fled the scene. At this time, no one has reported being struck by the gunfire. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s). Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-Tips or P3 Tips.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip