Short lines for Black Friday at Bayshore, but hundreds show up for deal at Lakefront Brewery

MILWAUKEE — From big box stores, like Kohl's and Target, to local favorites, like Lakefront Brewery, Black Friday shoppers braved temperatures in the teens this year to snag the best deals. But depending on where you went, it was two very different Black Friday Experiences.

At Lakefront Brewery, hundreds were lined up even before the doors opened at 8 a.m. to get a case (or a few) of their favorite Black Friday beers.

TMJ4

"You sit here, you have good times with other people, have some beers, and people share beers in line," said David Lando who got in line at 4:30 a.m. "It's a fun experience and everyone needs to do it."

But at Bayshore, shoppers were able to stay warm in their cars until stores opened, with minimal lines in front of Target and Kohl's.

"We got here at 7 and there was barely a line so we're excited to shop," said Cassie Woods, who headed to Target first. Woods said Black Friday shopping is a tradition for her family and it was her first time bringing he daughter along.

Kennedy Braby also goes Black Friday shopping every year with her family. She said small crowds inside Kohl's meant more deals for her and her family.

"It was actually very slow in there, and that's a good thing because it means there's more stuff to grab for yourself," Braby said.

TMJ4

Although some stores saw a slower Black Friday rush than may be normal, experts say people may actually be more confident shopping in-person this year instead of online. Shopping in-person could mean avoiding shipping delays or any issues that arise from supply chain shortages.

CNN Business reports a predicted 8% rise in sales at physical stores this year, which would be a 10-year high.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip