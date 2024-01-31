Shorewood's Serinity Metcalfe shining amongst the state's best scorers

SHOREWOOD — A little over a month ago, Giannis Antetokounmpo set a new franchise record for the Milwaukee Bucks scoring 64 points in a single game.

However, unbeknownst to him, Shorewood junior Serinity Metcalfe one-upped him a week later scoring 65 points in a single game.

About LAST NIGHT



NEWEST MEMBER OF THE 2000pt club 🎉



65pts

8 3pm pic.twitter.com/JUATm5SvYR — Serinity “ S5 “ Metcalfe (@SerinityMet5) December 22, 2023

“Honestly, I woke up feeling different," Metcalfe smiled.

The junior point guard's 65-point game happened on Dec. 20 at Racine Case High School. Metcalfe drained eight three-pointers in the contest.

"I told (my team), when we hit the court, let's leave everything on the court," she recalled. "When I hit the court, I was like dang this is everything you pray for, so I just went out there and I played how I played.”

Metcalfe not only leads the state in scoring averaging 37.0 points a game, but she also boasts a near triple double this season. Through Jan. 29, the junior is averaging 15.7 rebounds and 6.3 steals per game.

Ashley Washburn/TMJ4 Sports Shorewood's Serinity Metcalfe leads in the state in scoring averaging 37.0 points per game.

“It's like witnessing greatness," Shorewood head coach Karynda Dupree stated. "Yes, she's the greatest player on the court, but she's also the most caring player as well. She's always there for her teammates, always buying into the culture, buying into the system, and trying to lead by example.”

To Metcalfe, basketball is more than just a game.

“Basketball just means a lot to me, " she explained. "As I mentioned before, it's really my therapy. It sets my mind off of a lot of things.”

While born in Wisconsin, Metcalfe moved to Alabama in fifth grade.

She won a state championship there her freshman year, but knew it was time to come home.

Serinty Metcalfe Shorewood's Serinity Metcalfe smiles with her mother after winning an Alabama state championship her freshman year.

"I just talked to my mom, and she was like what do you want to do?" Metcalfe explained. "She said, 'it's what you want to do,' and I told her this is what I want to do. I'm going to go back to Wisconsin to be committed to the game. I knew that's what I wanted to do, so came back here and just started grinding."

While the proof is in the numbers, the junior shared she takes ownership in being the oldest on the roster.

With no seniors on the team, Metcalfe has taken on more of a leadership role this season.

"My kiddos," she said about the underclassmen. "(They're) like my babies. I just love calling them that knowing that they're looking up to me and expect a lot out of me, and I expect a lot out of them.”

“The whole reason I got into coaching was to empower young women and seeing where she's at and just how she's picking up all of the lessons that I'm trying to teach her, it just really makes me feel fulfilled and blessed to be able to be a mentor and be a role model in her life," Dupree smiled.

Dupree is a former Division I basketball player herself.

She played at Iona before getting into coaching and is hopeful that her collegiate experience will help get Metcalfe to the same level.



