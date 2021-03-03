Shorewood votes to invest $2.5 million in equitable housing

The Shorewood Village Board of Trustees voted unanimously to invest $2.5 million in affordable, equitable housing in area neighborhoods.

The Milwaukee metropolitan area has been ranked among the most segregated communities in the country; new equitable housing plans to combat that. According to the Wisconsin Policy Forum, over 50 percent of Milwaukee County households are rent-burdened, especially Black households.

“Milwaukee County’s vision is that by achieving racial equity we will be the healthiest county in Wisconsin. We can’t realize that vision alone, it’s going to take all us of working together doing what we can to secure victories in equity, and in turn, secure victories for all us,” said Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley.

County officials say improving affordable housing is a critical tool to combat segregation and reducing rent-burdened families paying more than 30 percent of their income towards housing costs.

"We are excited to work with Shorewood and all Milwaukee County municipalities to provide support and tools to help advance policies that eliminate barriers to inclusion,” said Office on African American Affairs Director, Jeff Roman. “Providing residents and families access to affordable housing options across the county's footprint is a key way to make sure all residents can live and thrive where they choose to."

