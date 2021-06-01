Shorewood police investigate string of illegal vehicle entries

A series of car break-ins swept through the Shorewood and Whitefish Bay area Tuesday, police say.

The Shorewood Police Department said in a statement they received reports of suspects attempting to break into parked vehicles in Shorewood and Whitefish Bay. An investigation concluded another vehicle was reported stolen in Milwaukee.

The incidents culminated when Shorewood police located alleged suspects and a car they were driving near Wilson Drive and Hampton Avenue.

Officers attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the vehicle sped off, police say. The vehicle crashed at Santa Monica Boulevard and Landcaster Avenue soon after.

Police say three suspects were taken into Whitefish Bay police custody.

The vehicle the suspects were driving had been stolen in Milwaukee, police concluded.

Police believe three reported illegal vehicle entries may be connected to the suspects. Two entries happened in the 4500 block of North Woodburn Street and the third happened in the 4400 block of North Morris Boulevard.

In two of the incidents in Shorewood, the suspects broke a window on the vehicle in order to gain entry, according to police.

