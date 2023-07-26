Watch Now
Shorewood police chase ends in crash, 2 arrested near 7th and Fiebrantz

TMJ4
Scene after a pursuit and crash near 7th and Capitol in Milwaukee on July 24, 2023.
Posted at 7:19 PM, Jul 25, 2023
MILWAUKEE — A Shorewood police chase ended in a crash and two arrests near 7th and Fiebrantz in Milwaukee on Monday, July 24.

According to the Shorewood Police Department, officers attempted to stop a driver for a traffic violation around 6:15 p.m.

Scene after a pursuit and crash near 7th and Capitol in Milwaukee on July 24, 2023.

The driver fled from officers and a pursuit began. The pursuit went through Milwaukee and ended with a crash near 7th and Fiebrantz.

Police say two adult men were taken into custody. One male occupant was treated for minor injuries.

Scene after a pursuit and crash near 7th and Capitol in Milwaukee on July 24, 2023.

The driver had outstanding warrants. Police recovered a firearm, suspected marijuana, and other drug paraphernalia from the vehicle.

There were no other vehicle crashes related to the pursuit and no injuries to officers.

Charges will be referred to the District Attorney's Office.

