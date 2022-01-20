Watch
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shorewood Chill: Free ice skating, hockey at Lake Bluff Ice Rink Feb. 5

items.[0].image.alt
Pixabay
skates-g5c7b7df0f_1920.jpg
Posted at 7:08 AM, Jan 20, 2022
and last updated 2022-01-20 08:08:42-05

SHOREWOOD — Looking for a chill event to hang out at on Saturday, February 5? Shorewood has you covered.

The village is hosting a "Shorewood Chill" event from noon until 4 p.m. that day at Lake Bluff Elementary School.

According to a news release from Shorewood, there's an ice rink at the school that will be open to the public for both open skate and hockey drills. There will also be a live DJ, food vendors, free s'more roasting, hot chocolate, field games, and more.

The event is open to people of all ages. The village said the activities are weather-dependent, so you can get the latest information from the Lake Bluff Ice Rink Facebook page.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

RokuHomePageTMJ4_300x250.jpg

Watch TMJ4 News 24/7 on Roku