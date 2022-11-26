Shop local and support small businesses at Brookfield's Holiday Craft & Gift Expo this weekend

BROOKFIELD — With Black Friday nearing its end, shoppers are already turning their attention to Small Business Saturday.

Small Business Saturday is a day devoted to supporting local businesses, but some didn't wait until tomorrow to shop small.

Hundreds of people packed the Brookfield Conference Center Friday for The Holiday Craft & Gift Expo.

From wood-carved pepper and salt grinders, to handmade wreaths and jewelry, there's something for everyone to buy.

"We look forward to it every year," smiled Krista Recha.

For Recha and her family, it's a tradition to attend the Craft & Gift Expo for personalized gifts.

"We talked about what time to leave, who's all coming, we just needed to be here," said Kourtney Riess, Recha's sister.

But it's also an opportunity to support small business owners like Candy Stein.

"It's just something that gives a little extra touch to the holiday season," Recha said.

"You have to support the small people, without us you can't have anything original," Stein added.

Stein started her craft business to support her son, and now relies on the income.

"I save that money to get me through the end of the year," she stated.

Just three booths down, Tetiana Popova sells her handmade Polygel jewelry - a craft she learned after coming to America from Ukraine 2 months ago.

TMJ4's Ubah Ali asked Popova why supporting small business is important. Popova said the income helps her family live in America.

James Torbenson is the director of the Expo, and he believes the personalized gifts and crafts are the reason people continue to come for the last 13 years.

"We get up early and we go do the Best Buy thing and buy big TVs, but I think it's good when you can buy things that have a personal touch," Torbenson said.

For vendors, it's an opportunity to express themselves and make a living and for shoppers a chance to support local.

It costs $5 for adults, and kids 12 and under get in free.

The dates and time are as follows:

· Friday, November 25th 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

· Saturday, November 26th 9 a.m. - 5 p.m.

· Sunday, November 27th 10 a.m. - 2 p.m.

