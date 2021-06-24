Shootout outside Milwaukee Walmart leaves one man wounded

MILWAUKEE — One person was shot in an exchange of gunfire outside a Milwaukee Walmart.

Police say the shootout Wednesday afternoon was the result of an argument between the 23-year-old man who was shot and the individual who wounded him.

Authorities are looking for a suspect.

Investigators placed as many as 25 evidence markers on the pavement outside the store on the city’s northwest side.

Witness William Gladney says store personnel sounded an alarm and then asked everyone to leave the premises when police gave the all-clear.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip