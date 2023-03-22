Watch Now
NewsLocal News

Actions

Shooting reported near James Lovell and Wisconsin; Marquette issues safety alert

Marquette police issued a safety alert due to a shooting near James Lovell and Wisconsin.
Marquette police issued a safety alert following a shooting near James Lovell and Wisconsin.
IMG_7400.jpg
Posted at 5:27 PM, Mar 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-22 18:37:11-04

MILWAUKEE — Marquette police issued a safety alert due to a shooting near James Lovell and Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Shooting reported near James Lovell and Wisconsin

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

TMJ4 News is heading to the scene. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

IMG_7402.jpg
Marquette police issued a safety alert due to a shooting near James Lovell and Wisconsin.

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Womens History Month 480X360.png

Celebrate Women's History Month with TMJ4 News