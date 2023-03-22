Shooting reported near James Lovell and Wisconsin; Marquette issues safety alert

MILWAUKEE — Marquette police issued a safety alert due to a shooting near James Lovell and Wisconsin.

The shooting occurred after 5 p.m. on Wednesday.

Police ask the public to avoid the area.

TMJ4 News is heading to the scene. We will update this story as soon as we learn more.

