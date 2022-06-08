Shooting leads to crash near North and Vel R. Phillips; 1 seriously injured, 1 arrested

MILWAUKEE — A shooting caused a crash near North and Vel R. Phillips on Tuesday.

Milwaukee police say around 4 p.m., two individuals were involved in a car crash when one of the drivers fired several shots at the other driver, striking him.

The victim, a 21-year-old Milwaukee man, was transported to a local hospital with serious injuries.

The suspect, a 26-year-old Milwaukee man, fled on foot and was later arrested in the vicinity.

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

