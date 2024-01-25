Shooting investigation underway on I-794

MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee County Sheriff is investigating a reported shooting on Interstate 794.

The MCSO was alerted by Cudahy police about a man with a graze wound just before 9:00 p.m. on Wednesday.

They're still working to figure out exactly where on the highway it happened.

Officials say they plan to close a portion of 794 to look for evidence.

