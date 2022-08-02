Watch Now
'Shooting incident' near Marquette Interchange, lanes closed

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said on social media that traffic is being diverted onto Locust Street.
Southbound lanes on I-43 from Locust to the Marquette Interchange are closed as authorities investigate a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.
Posted at 12:06 PM, Aug 02, 2022
MILWAUKEE — Southbound lanes on I-43 from Locust to the Marquette Interchange are closed as authorities investigate a report of a shooting Tuesday afternoon.

The Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office said on social media that traffic is being diverted onto Locust Street.

No injuries were reported, the office said. They are searching for evidence of a shooting.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

