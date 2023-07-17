Fatal shooting near 36th and Pierce, 'possibly' related to shooting that closed Stadium Interchange

MILWAUKEE — The Stadium Interchange closed Monday due to a reported shooting, according to the Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (MCSO).

It is unclear if anyone was injured in the shooting. However, MCSO says it is possible that the freeway shooting was related to an earlier fatal shooting that happened near 36th and National on Monday.

TMJ4 Police scene near 36th and Pierce on Monday, July 17, 2023 at 5:45 p.m.

Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old man was shot around 4:30 p.m. and died from his injuries. A 26-year-old Milwaukee woman was taken into custody.

The investigation is ongoing. Police continue to search for additional suspects.

The Stadium Interchange reopened around 8 p.m.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (414) 935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at (414)224-Tips/ or P3 Tips. Charges are pending review at the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

INCIDENT ALERT: STH-175 NB @ the Stadium Interchange has been closed while MCSO investigates a reported shooting (w/ unknown injuries) possibly related to an earlier shooting @ 36th St/National Ave, under investigation by @MilwaukeePolice. Traffic can go E/W thru, just not north. — Milwaukee County Sheriff's Office (@MilwCoSheriff) July 17, 2023

