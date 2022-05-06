Shooting near Sheboygan bus station, shelter in place lifted

SHEBOYGAN, Wis. — Authorities issued a shelter in place order in downtown Sheboygan following a shooting near a bus transfer point Friday afternoon.

The shelter in place has since been lifted, but police are seeking a suspect.

Sheboygan Night Scanner Scene of the incident in Sheboygan.

An alert from Sheboygan Police states one person suffered a gunshot wound and their injuries are unknown at the time being.

Police said the school district is planning to release students normally and the bus transfer point will begin to operate normally as well. The investigation is active and there is a large law enforcement presence downtown.

Police said the shooting took place a short distance to the east of the bus transfer point.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Sheboygan Police Department at (920) 459-3333.

This is a developing story and will be updated when we learn more.

