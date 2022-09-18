Watch Now
Shooting at Kenosha mobile home park; 1 injured

Posted at 12:18 PM, Sep 18, 2022
and last updated 2022-09-18 13:18:28-04

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police say they are investigating after a shooting just before 6:00 am Sunday.

It happened at the Oakwood Manufactured Housing Community which is located near Sheridan rd. and 90th st.

Officials say one victim was taken from the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

A TMJ4 News crew on scene reported seeing upwards of two dozen bullet markers on the ground outside of one of the homes.

Kenosha Mobile Home Park Shooting

Police say it is a very active investigation at this time and no suspects are in custody

Anyone who has information on either shooting is urged to call the KPD Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333, this is anonymous.

