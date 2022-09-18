Shooting at Kenosha mobile home park; 1 injured

KENOSHA — Kenosha Police say they are investigating after a shooting just before 6:00 am Sunday.

It happened at the Oakwood Manufactured Housing Community which is located near Sheridan rd. and 90th st.

Officials say one victim was taken from the scene with multiple gunshot wounds.

A TMJ4 News crew on scene reported seeing upwards of two dozen bullet markers on the ground outside of one of the homes.

Police say it is a very active investigation at this time and no suspects are in custody

Anyone who has information on either shooting is urged to call the KPD Detective Bureau at 262-605-5203 or call Crime Stoppers at 262-656-7333, this is anonymous.

