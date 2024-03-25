''Shirley,' written and directed by Mequon native, debuts on Netflix

The new docudrama "Shirley" is out now on Netflix.

The movie, directed and co-produced by Mequon native, and Oscar Award-winning writer–director John Ridley, chronicles Shirley Chisholm's road to holding the highest position in the United States.

Chisholm first made history after becoming the first African American woman to gain a seat in Congress in 1968.

Years later, she courageously sought the presidential nomination from a major party.

Although she did not secure the nomination, her campaign paved the way for future generations of women.

Ridley was tapped by Oscar winner Regina King, who plays Shirley Chisholm, to direct the film.

TMJ4's Stephanie Brown connected with Ridley.

Watch the full interview above

It’s about time to watch on your time. Stream local news and weather 24/7 by searching for “TMJ4” on your device.

Available for download on Roku, Apple TV, Amazon Fire TV, and more.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip